Stevenage Circuits changes management structure

By way of promotion Peter Hill is now CAM Engineering Manager and Phil Firth Technical Manager.

Peter who has worked at SCL for 11 years said: “I am very happy to have been offered this opportunity which will enable me to put into action ideas I have. These changes will benefit our clients by improving response time and quality of service. Having worked for SCL for some years I am aware of our strengths (and weaknesses), so my new position will allow me to make an informed contribution toward the direction of the company resulting in a better future for us all, clients and employees alike“,



Phil an SCL Group employee of five years had this to say: “ I am excited at the prospect of being in the position where I can influence the direction and advancement of SCL technology, not only to meet, but also exceed the expectation of our customer base and its stringent requirements “