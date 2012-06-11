Quanta, Compal increase revenue, Winstron falls

Quanta Computer Inc and Compal Electronics Inc both reported a monthly increase in consolidated revenue last month. Sales for Wistron Corp declined however.

Quanta’s consolidated revenue last month was 2.42 billion USD, up 6.84 percent month-on-month. Shipments of laptop's increased for the company from 4 million the previous month to to 4.5 million units this month. The companies revenue for the first five months was down 14.88 percent on an annual basis, according to a company statement.



Consolidated revenue last month for Compal was NT$51.58 billion, up 2.16 percent month-on-month.The company shipped 2.9 million notebooks last month, an increase of 3.57 percent from April. In the first five months revenue was down 8.69 percent year-on-year, Compal said in a release.



Wistron shipped fewer notebooks last month— 2.3 million units, down from 2.5 million the previous month . Last month’s revenue was down 7.31 percent month-on-month and 7.32 percent year-on-year.



-----

Source: Taipei Times