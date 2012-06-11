Canon to manufacture digital cameras in Brazil

Canon today announced plans to launch digital camera production in Brazil through the establishment of Canon Indústria de Manaus Ltda., located in the state of Amazonas.

Canon has established Canon Indústria de Manaus Ltda. in Amazonas state, Brazil. With a floor space of approximately 1,800 sq. meters, the company expects to employ about employ 60 people and begin production in July 2013.