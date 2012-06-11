©Continental

Continental produces 100 Millionth brake booster in Jičín

One hundred million brake boosters have rolled off the assembly line in Jičín, the Czech Republic, since 1995.

The 100 millionth brake booster was manufactured and delivered to the customer on Wednesday at the Jičín (Czech Republic) plant of the international automotive supplier Continental.



The Hydraulic Brake Systems Business Unit of the Chassis & Safety Division turns out around ten million boosters yearly at what is Continental’s largest facility for braking components. The units then go to Europeancustomers. The plant, opened in 1995, has evolved into the largest employer in the region.



“Demand for boosters is growing because they are a major prerequisite for such innovative safety systems as ABS, ESC or advanced driver assistance systems,” Dr. Ralf Cramer, President of the Chassis & Safety Division and Member of the Executive Board at Continental AG, said on Wednesday at ceremonies in Jičín.