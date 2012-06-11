BB Electronics secures CERN order

BB Electronics has received a high tech order from CERN for a new advanced communication module that might help answer some fundamental questions about the universe.

CERN is famous for its large underground particle accelerator located at the border between Switzerland and France. Here more than 2,400 staff members and 10,000 scientists conduct research on some of the fundamental driving forces in the universe by making particles collide at the speed of light.



The ultra high speed capture of data from these collisions, and transmission to scientists at universities around the world, demands advanced PCB layout and component selection, which in turn put high demands on capabilities, quality assurance and manufacturing.



“We are very proud that CERN have selected BB Electronics for such demanding build of advanced boards. It underlines our position as a leading EMS supplier of high tech manufacturing, says Vilhelm Laursen, Sales Director at BB Electronics.