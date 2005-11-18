SMT & Inspection | November 18, 2005
Rohde & Schwarz achieves 20% sales growth
With consolidated sales of 1.1 billion euros and 20 percent sales growth, Rohde & Schwarz looks back on the most successful year in its history.
The electronics company achieved double-digit growth rates in all its business fields and thus fortified its leading position. The T&M and wireless communications expert has continuously expanded its worldwide sales and service network in recent years, enabling it to serve over 90 percent of its market with its own subsidiaries and accredited offices.
The family-owned company, which is headquartered in Munich and has offices in 70 countries worldwide, is active in four areas: test and measurement, secured radiocommunications, broadcasting, and radiomonitoring and -location. "This versatility ensures continued success", says President and CEO Friedrich Schwarz. "Two further reasons for success", the head of
the company is convinced, "are highly qualified, motivated employees and sufficient investments. Due to our innovative strength, we rank among the technological leaders in all our business fields. Companies that don't constantly invest in new developments will risk falling behind", he asserts.
The electronics company, which specializes in T&M and radiocommunications, has thus succeeded in becoming Europe's market leader in T&M and digital TV and sound broadcasting equipment. The company is also a leading force in mobile radio: Half of all mobile phones in the world are developed and manufactured using test and measurement equipment from Rohde & Schwarz. In the area of secured radiocommunications, Rohde & Schwarz is a leading supplier of radio systems for civil and military aviation, as well as of naval communications systems and high-security crypto devices.
Spending approximately 160 million euros on research and development and making investments totaling 90 million euros, Rohde & Schwarz went on the offensive last fiscal year as well. Some of the investments were used for building a technology center in Munich and new production and logistics centers in Memmingen and Teisnach. The self-financed, independent family-owned company generates the capital required for growth from its own profits. Its capital ratio is 43 percent.
The company's financial growth has been accompanied by a continuous expansion of its work force. This is due primarily to its increased commitment in Asia and the USA. In the past three years, Rohde & Schwarz has opened 15 new offices outside Germany. Its number of employees has risen from 5890 in 2003 to almost 6350 in 2005. This year, about 200 new employees will be hired in Germany alone.
