Prism and Qualis Audio partner

Professional audio equipment manufacturer Prism Sound has consolidated its relationship with Qualis Audio by taking on distribution for the company’s products in the United Kingdom, Ireland and parts of continental Europe.

Qualis Audio develops professional audio measurement and monitoring instruments, with an emphasis on 5.1 surround sound. Under the terms of the new agreement, Prism Sound will use its existing distribution network, including its recently opened sales office in Germany, to support sales of Qualis Audio’s Sentinel Surround Sound Audio Monitor outside of the United States, further bolstering the company’s reach to new and existing customers worldwide.





Doug Ordon, director of U.S. sales, Qualis Audio, says his company is happy to team up with Prism Sound. “Having a strong partner in the United Kingdom with such a stellar reputation will enable Qualis Audio to reach and educate new customers overseas. It also provides both of our companies with a chance to collaborate on future opportunities. Just as there are issues with loudness compliance here in the United States, our friends in Europe are also seeking ways to comply with EBU standards. We are happy to share the Sentinel with them as an innovative, cost-effective solution.”