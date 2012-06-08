©Lockheed Martin Electronics Production | June 08, 2012
Lockheed Martin signs large deal with Arrow Electronics
Lockheed Martin signed a new strategic enterprise agreement with Arrow Electronics covering procurement of more than 22,000 electronic components used in advanced technology systems such as missiles, satellites, radar systems, tactical fighter aircraft and unmanned surveillance systems.
It represents Lockheed Martin’s largest agreement with any single supplier for these commodities, and concentrates procurement of parts covered under the agreement with a leading national franchised distributor, down from 240 suppliers in 2011.
The new agreement allows the company to improve product delivery performance, standardize parts selection and increase internal efficiency and productivity. Lockheed Martin will realize cost reductions based on historical pricing for most electronic components covered under the agreement. Additionally, more than one-third of the components will be delivered to Lockheed Martin with substantial lead time reductions.
The agreement includes a one-year term with an additional one-year option. This marks the first of multiple strategic agreements between Lockheed Martin and key suppliers intended to generate material cost savings and operational efficiencies for our programs and customers.
“We are adapting our supply chain strategy to further improve program execution, drive affordability and assure quality performance,” said Dan Pleshko, vice president, Global Supply Chain Operations. “Arrow was selected in a competitive process, and we will use a similar approach to form strategic agreements for other categories of direct and indirect material.”
“The changes in the aerospace and defense industry are accelerating, and this agreement illustrates our value proposition,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Arrow Electronics. “As a supply channel partner, we are fully committed to delivering optimal value to a breadth of Lockheed Martin’s innovative and sophisticated solutions.”
Headquartered in Bethesda, Md., Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs about 123,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. The Corporation’s net sales for 2011 were $46.5 billion.
The new agreement allows the company to improve product delivery performance, standardize parts selection and increase internal efficiency and productivity. Lockheed Martin will realize cost reductions based on historical pricing for most electronic components covered under the agreement. Additionally, more than one-third of the components will be delivered to Lockheed Martin with substantial lead time reductions.
The agreement includes a one-year term with an additional one-year option. This marks the first of multiple strategic agreements between Lockheed Martin and key suppliers intended to generate material cost savings and operational efficiencies for our programs and customers.
“We are adapting our supply chain strategy to further improve program execution, drive affordability and assure quality performance,” said Dan Pleshko, vice president, Global Supply Chain Operations. “Arrow was selected in a competitive process, and we will use a similar approach to form strategic agreements for other categories of direct and indirect material.”
“The changes in the aerospace and defense industry are accelerating, and this agreement illustrates our value proposition,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Arrow Electronics. “As a supply channel partner, we are fully committed to delivering optimal value to a breadth of Lockheed Martin’s innovative and sophisticated solutions.”
Headquartered in Bethesda, Md., Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs about 123,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. The Corporation’s net sales for 2011 were $46.5 billion.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments