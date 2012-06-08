©Mancorp

Manncorp appoints EMS pro in Mexico

With Mexico a prime market for Manncorp electronic assembly equipment, CEO Henry Mann has announced the addition of Sabino De la O to its staff.

Sabino’s background in SMT equipment was gained over the past six years as a service consultant for Sony Manufacturing System America, Inc., where he performed SMT installation and repair as well as technical consultation with Mexico-based Sony customers such as Cisco, Foxconn, Honeywell and others.



“This imparted Sabino with a user’s perspective from which he gained customer goodwill and loyalty. Those characteristics combined with his extensive equipment expertise motivated us to add Sabino, who will provide applications assistance and direct in-the-field service – as an employee of Manncorp as opposed to a rep or outside contractor,” the CEO stated. “A significant percentage of our sales originate in Mexico, and now we can even better serve our customers.”