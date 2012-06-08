Mirtec: sales revenue grows 30 percent

Mirtec, has had a 30 percent increase in sales revenue growth for the first half of 2012.

"For us to already be 30 percent up on a record 2011 and continuing 5 years of powerful growth is a remarkable achievement by my Mirtec colleagues and our distribution partners, who continually prove their excellence with regard to confidently fulfilling our customers inspection requirements," David Bennett, President of Mirtec Europe.



A press release by the company said the company is focused upon advancements within the electronics manufacturing industry and continues to invest heavily in Research and Development, persistently focusing on using state-of-the-art optics, lighting and laser technology to develop the industry’s most technologically advanced inspection solutions.