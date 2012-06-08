Horizon Technology names new VP of sales

Horizon Technology, an international distributor of information, storage and display products, has appointed David Kubick as Vice President of Sales.

Kubick brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector and has held a variety of sales and business development leadership roles.



As Vice President of Sales, David Kubick is responsible for driving revenue, and account development/retention strategies for Horizon Technology.



Kubick will be based in Horizon Technology’s Framingham, Mass. Office in the U.S.



“We are excited to have David as part of the Horizon team,” says Jonathan Gerber, Chief Trading Officer.

“David will be driving our strategic initiatives along with developing our responsive and customer centric

culture throughout our trading organization.”



“I am thrilled to be part of Horizon Technology and in a position to contribute to the company’s passionate approach to ‘Unconventional Distribution,” says Kubick. “By joining Horizon, I now have an opportunity to work with an incredibly talented and tenured team, an impressive customer and partner base, and a long list of companies looking to harness our palpable sense of mission to be ‘First to Respond, First to Resolve.”