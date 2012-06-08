Impact Coatings signs order with Huber+Suhner

The Swiss specialist company for optical and electrical connectivity solutions Huber+Suhner AG, has ordered a PlastiCoater 400 from the Swedish PVD-system manufacturer Impact Coating AB. The system shall be used for Silver MaxPhase deposition. The order value is about EUR 800k.

The ordered system is a PlastiCoater 400, a high-throughput PVD system that can be completely integrated in the production flow.



The actual order includes a long term cooperation, containing technical support to adapt the system and the process for the intended application. Before the system delivery , Impact Coatings also supply the customer with Coating Services from its Coating Center in Linköping, Sweden. In addition, Impact Coatings undertakes to supply Silver MaxPhase coating material, other consumables, system maintenance, spare parts and, if required, additional deposition systems for a period of at least 15 years. The initial order value is about EUR 800k.



”We are proud to be selected as the supplier to this strategically important order and are looking forward to a long term cooperation” says Torsten Rosell, COO at Impact Coatings.



”Silver MaxPhase is an excellent material for our purpose and the possibility to integrate the coating system in the production flow is essential for us” says Ulf Huegel, Project Manager at Huber+Suhner.