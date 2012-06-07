1'000 workers riot at Foxconn dormitory

As many as a 1'000 Foxconn workers have rioted at an employee dormitory in Chengdu , China.

Want China Times has reported that as many as 1'000 workers threw chairs, bottles and trash in an incident that lasted for up to two hours. Dozens of workers have been arrested according to reports.



According to the website, the trouble started in a male dormitary where security guards attempted to stop an alleged theft.



CNN received a statement from Foxconn saying the incident involved a disagreement with a local restaurant owner in Chengdu. The workers returned to the dormitary and other residents became involved.



"Foxconn is cooperating with local law enforcement authorities on their investigation into this incident," the company stated.



Foxconn also said that the dormitary is "owned and managed by third-party companies."