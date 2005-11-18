Rohde & Schwarz opens technology center in Munich

By building a new technology center for 35 million euros, Rohde & Schwarz is taking an important step forward toward further growth and innovation.

This was emphasized by the company's President and CEO Friedrich Schwarz at the opening ceremony of the 16000 m2 site in Munich. "We want to create an optimum work environment that supports the creativity of our employees", declared Schwarz. He went on to say that the investment is also a sign of the company's loyalty to Germany.



Since fiscal 2002/2003, the company has hired approximately 460 new employees, and its growth is continuing. In the new year, the company is seeking 200 new employees ? mainly engineers ? in Germany alone. The majority of them are for research and development. "Innovation is a

cornerstone of our success", explained Schwarz, "and this will remain so in the future as well".



Although the company will stay based in Germany, its worldwide expansion will continue. In particular the markets in the USA and Asia are attractive for the T&M and radiocommunications expert. The company has opened 15 new sales offices outside Germany in the past three years.

Altogether Rohde & Schwarz has sales and service centers in 70 countries and its own offices in 57 countries.



Rohde & Schwarz is one of few companies with an international presence that produces mainly in Germany ? in Teisnach and Memmingen ? and it will stick to this strategy in the future. "In Germany we have a very good infrastructure and highly qualified personnel. That's exactly what a

company like Rohde & Schwarz needs, and it makes Germany an attractive place for us", confirmed Schwarz. Most of the company's employees involved in research and development, management, administration and central sales are located in Munich, where the company has had its headquarters since it was founded more than 70 years ago.



Rohde & Schwarz is proud of being ranked again in 2005 among the best employers by the trade journal Capital. "We always succeed in finding excellent employees", said Schwarz joyfully, for he knows "that the most important asset of a company are its employees. And that's not just mere

lip service, but part of the corporate culture we live by." An important contribution to our success "is that we give our employees the necessary leeway to develop their skills and actively involve them in decision-making. This cultivates motivation, identification and innovation", declared the head of the company.