© nokia-siemens-networks

NSN to layoff 95 in Austria

The latest cuts in Nokia Siemens Network's global restructure have been revealed. NSN's Austrian branch will lay off 95 employees.

The cuts are part of the company's global restructuring plan announced in November 2011. Twenty five employees were registered to the Public Employment Service AMS at the end of May and is set to lay off an additional 70 workers through the rest of 2012.



The company currently employs 370 people in Austria.