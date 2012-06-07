Another Nadcap certification for TT electronics-IMS

TT electronics integrated manufacturing services has received Nadcap certification for cable and harness assemblies in its Suzhou facility in China.

The Nadcap certification has been awarded in the category of Electronics Cable and Harness Assemblies (AC7121) the company announced at the end of last month.



This certification adds to the Nadcap accreditation for printed circuit board assemblies (AC7120) which the facility was awarded in 2011. The company said the Suzhou facility in China will now form the basis of future approval of operations in the US and the UK.