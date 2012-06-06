Flexible glass could 'revolutionize' electronics

Corning Incorporated has launched an ultra-slim flexible glass it claims could revolutionize the shape and form of next-generation consumer electronic technologies.

The company made the announcement at the Society for Information Display's Display Week, an industry tradeshow in Boston.



Corning Willow Glass has the thinness, strength, and flexibility to enable displays to be "wrapped" around a device or structure the company said in a press release.



The glass can be processed at temperatures up to 500 deg C, essential for today's high end displays. ”Corning Willow Glass will enable the industry to pursue high-temperature, continuous "roll-to-roll" processes -- similar to how newsprint is produced - that have been impossible until now,” the company release said.



Corning is currently shipping samples of Willow Glass to customers developing new display and touch applications. The company is also collaborating with research institutions, customers, and equipment makers to develop an ecosystem of compatible process equipment, including optimized process design.