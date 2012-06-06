Eltek appoints Endicott Interconnect

Eltek, the Israeli manufacturer of advanced flex-rigid circuitry solutions has appointed Endicott Interconnect Technologies, Inc. as one of its sales partners in the U.S.

“We are pleased to represent Eltek in the U.S. electronics market. We recognize Eltek's technological capabilities, and believe that the reliability and quality of Eltek's high end rigid-flex boards will benefit both companies through a stronger presence in the U.S. market”



Endicott Interconnect Technologies, a provider of full turnkey services for printed circuit board and integrated circuits assembly.



"I am pleased to extend our business cooperation with Endicott Interconnect," said Jim Barry, President of Eltek USA.



"The current cooperation between the companies in the Israeli market will now extend to the U.S. market and help increase our sales within North America. Endicott's relationships with many major tier-1 U.S. based customers, provides us with an ideal platform to increase sales of our complex high-end, rigid-flex technology within this market. This partnership supports our long term business plan and strengthens our position in the growing medical and defense global markets."