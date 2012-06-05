©dreamstime-dimitios-kaisaris

Suntron and ZeeVee bring manufacturing back to USA

ZeeVee Inc., a developer of high definition video distribution products, has recently moved its product manufacturing to Suntron's Methuen, MA facility from China.

"With Suntron, we can test parameters and correlations in the morning, and get our answers by the afternoon," explained Vic Odryna, co-founder and CEO of ZeeVee. "When you are working with partners halfway across the world, this level of collaboration is just not possible."



Manufacturing domestically was deemed more cost effective than manufacturing in China due to an evaluation in the total cost of ownership the company said. Such costs include the so-called soft costs, like cash cycle times, true shipping costs, insurance, lack of flexibility, turn-around time, fuel surcharges, custom broker fees, and travel/support costs.



Suntron has added 20 new employees to its Methuen staff.



A press release by the Suntron explained the importance of jobs in the area:



”Since November 2011, Massachusetts has slowly regained only 700 manufacturing jobs, though the state is expected to continue an upward employment trajectory through at least the summer of 2012. It is therefore relevant now, more than ever, that companies consider the benefits of "reshoring" for both themselves and the community.”



Jon Saunders, Suntron's Methuen plant manager, summarized the benefits of a mid-size, more flexible U.S. manufacturer: "We are small enough to care about the project and offer flexible services, while large enough to make a difference."



When asked if the successes of ZeeVee's onshoring could be replicated, Suntron president and CEO Ed Wheeler had this to say: "If your overseas manufacturing isn't working as well as you hoped it would, try working with a U.S. manufacturer like Suntron. It can improve cost, quality and other logistics that will allow you to work better as a company." ”