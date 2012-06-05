Bare Board with ITAR registration

PCB supplier The Bare Board Group, Inc. (BBG) has successfully registered under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

"We are one of the few PCB distributers that can now meet a customer's complete range of needs. This is of major significance for us as it sets us apart from most suppliers," says Greg Papandrew, President of BBG.



"Many of our current and potential customers have expressed frustration that we were unable to supply them for ITAR-controlled projects," Papandrew explains. "Now, with ITAR registration and development of a compliance system, this barrier has been removed. It opens the door for us to provide quality, affordable PCBs for nearly any commercial, scientific or defense application."