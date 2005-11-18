RF Conformance Test System R&S TS8950G validated

The tried-and-tested RF Conformance Test System R&S TS8950G has now validated EGPRS/EDGE RF test cases for mobile phones of multislot class 10.

The R&S TS8950G is thus the only platform covering all radio & telecommunications terminal equipment (R&TTE) GSM test cases. With the validation of the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and the PCS Validation Group (PVG), mobile phone manufacturers can now certify EDGE mobile phones worldwide.



Mobile phone users place ever higher demands on their phones, which has a direct effect on the data rates to be transmitted. Test and measurement manufacturers must therefore provide the necessary test capabilities for standards such as GPRS, EGPRS and WCDMA. In addition, it must be taken into account that WCDMA networks also use GSM to obtain quick network

coverage and roaming functionality.



By validating all EGPRS RF test cases, Rohde & Schwarz is making a significant contribution to the further development with respect to GSM. Furthermore, the R&S TS8950G is a tried-and-tested RF conformance test system: Consistent measurements over the entire development cycle of a mobile phone are possible. The test system supports all GSM850/900/1800/1900 frequency bands in the circuit-switched, GPRS, AMR and EGPRS connection modes.



The platform can be upgraded to a WCDMA test system: The R&S TS8950W then performs additionally all transmitter, receiver and performance tests fully automatically in accordance with the 3GPP TS34.121 test specification. Rohde & Schwarz has recently expanded this version of the test system by the FDD V (frequency division duplex) and FDD VI frequency bands, which allows mobile phone manufacturers to certify mobile terminals for four GSM and four UMTS frequency bands.