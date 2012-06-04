Job cuts planned at Foxconn Finland

Foxconn plans to layoff more than 100 people at its handset factory in Salo, Finland.

The plant produces handsets for Nokia Oyj. Foxconn told press on Sunday that planned layoffs were part of routine adjustments and a global effort to scale production.



Finnish newspaper Salon Seudun Sanomat broke the story on the planned cuts, citing Timo Harju, head of Finnish operations, as its source. Only 15 people will remain at the factory following the cuts according to the paper.



Source: Focus Taiwan