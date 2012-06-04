Significant new investments at Chemitalic Suzhou

Chemitalic Suzhou has received a major capital injection from its new ownership. The capital will be used to more than double capacity at its factory during 2012.

The capital will also be used to upgrade technical capabilities according to a company press release.



Made investments include a new vertical pattern plating line, an Orbotech AOI machine, an exposure machine for solder mask, a silk printing machine, a fixture e-tester and a flying probe e-test machine. All the machines will be installed during June 2012, with more investments being made over the summer.



Chemitalic will continue to focus its concept on high mix – low volume production of standard 1-10 layer boards as well as special products (such as chip-on-board, flex-rigid and aluminium boards).