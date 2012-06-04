© Hapro

240 may lose jobs at Hapro

One of Hapro's biggest customers has decided to move production to a lower cost location. 240 of Hapro's 600 employees may be forced to leave.

The company knew the customer intended to move production however the decision arrived quicker than expected. As a result the company has a drastically changed its cost base, CEO Erik Lundbekk told Norwegian newspaper NRK.no.



Of the 240 expected to leave, 90 may retire and 150 may have contracts terminated.