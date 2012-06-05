First delivery for BAE Systems Louisville

BAE Systems recently delivered its first Louisville-produced submarine propulsion system to the U.S. Navy.

The propulsor will be integrated in the U.S. Navy Virginia class submarine, USS John Warner.



The delivery is the first from BAE Systems’ Naval Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Louisville, Ky., following its move from Minneapolis last year.



BAE Systems also received a 24.3 million USD firm-fixed price contract for its Virginia Class Propulsor Program from the Naval Sea Systems Command to continue building key components of the fixed propulsor system on Virginia class submarines.



“This delivery and contract award continues BAE Systems’ legacy as a premier supplier of propulsors to the Navy’s undersea fleet, and marks a significant achievement for our Louisville community and Navy customer,” said Mark Signorelli, vice president and general manager of Weapon Systems for BAE Systems.



By the end of 2012, BAE Systems will transfer all naval gun manufacturing to Louisville.



The contract award includes funding for the development of fixed propulsor systems, tailcones and associated spare hardware to be complete by the end of 2014. Previous contracts for this project include propulsors for the Seawolf class submarine and the initial 14 propulsors for the Virginia class.