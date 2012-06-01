LG Electronics wins manufacturing deal

Ludwig Enterprises' Board of Directors have selected LG Electronics as manufacturer of the key component of the first generation of "The One" radio.

Patrick Greenish, Ludwig's CEO said, "LG Electronics was selected based upon LG's long history of quality manufacturing. We look forward to the opportunities and success we believe the future holds."



Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., is a subscriber based radio service targeting niche radio markets. Ludwig uses "The One" radio, which utilizes a patented technology in order to receive digitally broadcast content focused on the ethnic, senior and youth markets.