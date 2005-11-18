Electronics Production | November 18, 2005
Two new contracts to Sectra
Sectra has announced its second important contract in short time.
The hospital in the Faeroe Islands will be digitizing its radiology operations. The digitization encompasses a total solution for handling and archiving of radiology images (PACS) and administration of patient information (RIS), which will be provided by the Swedish IT and medical technology company Sectra. The order value amounts to approximately DKK 6 million.
Implementation of a total solution for digital handling of radiology images with tight integration between RIS and PACS, helps optimize the workflow within, to and from the radiology department. This contributes to more efficient and improved patient care.
“We choose Sectra for their explicit focus on providing customers excellent service and support,” says Jógvan Dahl Niclaesen at the hospital at the Faeroe Islands. “Sectra has a professional and experienced organization and its system is easy to learn, deploy and maintain and that is crucial for a hospital located on a distant island”, he continues.
Digitization facilitates the exchange of information between hospitals and that will be of major benefit for the hospital in the Faeroe Islands.
“This order shows that customers with special demands on stability and service put trust in our well-proven total solution,” says Jens Kring, Sales Manager at Sectra A/S. We look forward to help the hospital in the Faeroe Islands to maximize the benefit of digital radiology operations,” he continues.
Sectra also received a mammography order from Germany.
The Karlstal radiology clinic in Kiel, Germany, has ordered Sectra MicroDose Mammography. The system will be installed in the beginning of 2006.
Breast cancer is one of the most frequent illnesses among women and more than 43,000 new cases are registered in Germany each year. Early detection of breast cancer saves lives and, in the fight against breast cancer, the German state of Schleswig Holstein has initiated a project for quality assured breast cancer screening. This project, designated QuaMaDi (Qualitätsgesicherte Mamma-Diagnostic), is intended to facilitate early and reliable diagnosis of breast cancer. All 73 radiologists in Schleswig Holstein are members of the project as well as the Karlstal radiology clinic.
One of the QuaMaDi project's key features is to ensure reliable diagnosis, which includes double reading of the mammograms by two independent radiologists.
"It is very important for us to have a clinically proven and reliable digital mammography system. We chose Sectra MicroDose Mammography because of its high image quality, very high throughput and its support for double reading, features that are all crucial for the QuaMaDi project," says Dr. Schweiger and Mrs. Kühne at the Karlstal clinic.
Sectra MicroDose Mammography permits radiologists to perform their work productively, cost-effectively and securely without compromising diagnostic quality or patient integrity.
"The digitization of mammography departments is in full progress in Germany. The Karlstal clinic is committed to advanced and safe healthcare for women. We are convinced that Sectra's system will benefit the development of quality assured digital screening in the QuaMaDi project," says Dr. Andreas Keizers, President of Sectra in Germany.
