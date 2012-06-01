Ruag Thun: Job losses can't be ruled out

Ruag Land Systems says it can not rule out job losses after the completion of two projects in Thun, Switzerland.

Ruag’s Land Systems business unit, based in Thun, Switzerland, is part of the company's Defence Division.



The company says it has not been able to generate enough volume of new orders to fill the gap after major projects for the Swiss Armed Forces are concluded at the end of 2012.



The situation has been rendered more difficult by the exchange rate, the economic crisis and Swiss export restrictions the company said.



Ruag has initiated a consultation process with staff representatives over potential restructuring measures. Around 65 roles are affected and redundancies affecting around 25 roles cannot be ruled out.



Ruag Defence CEO Urs Breitmeier comments: "We spent a number of years working at full capacity on major projects for the Swiss Armed Forces. It was foreseen – and transparently communicated – that these projects would draw to a close at the end of 2012. Although the Land Systems business unit in Thun has been making strenuous efforts to generate new international orders, the current environment has made it impossible to make up the shortfall in work. Redundancies affecting around 25 roles cannot be ruled out. We have therefore initiated consultations with staff representatives and are open to constructive and effective suggestions."