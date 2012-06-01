Teledyne buys BlueView

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated announced yesterday that its subsidiary, Teledyne RD Instruments, has entered into an agreement to acquire BlueView Technologies.

BlueView, located in Seattle, Wash., provides compact high-resolution acoustic imaging and measurement solutions.



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The closing of the transaction, which is subject to various conditions including the approval of Blueview’s shareholders, is anticipated to occur around July 2, 2012.



“BlueView will add novel technology and unique products to our Teledyne Marine group, which consists of 11 businesses that provide acoustic sensors and communication devices, harsh environment interconnects, and complete autonomous underwater vehicles,” said Robert Mehrabian, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Teledyne.