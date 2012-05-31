© Rim

RIM bad news for Celestica, Jabil and Flextronics

The Canadian based company has hired advisors to begin a strategic review of options. Meanwhile, top EMS companies are likely to be affected by the profit warning.

RIM said on Tuesday they have invited investment bankers from JP Morgan and RBC to evaluate various options for the company. Some media outlets have speculated about a possible sale of the company but most analysts on Wall Street believe that an outright sale is unlikely.



The profit warning from RIM will also have an impact on some large EMS providers. Flextronics (Top2), Jabil Circuit (Top3) and Celestica (Top4) are known to be EMS-production partners for RIM. RIM was worth over USD 84 billion in 2008. Now a market value of approximately USD 6 billion has been set.