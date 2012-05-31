Sanmina-SCI receives NSA Type1 certification

Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Division has received NSA Type1 certification from the National Security Agency for the Integrated Secure Wireless Intercommunications System (ISWICS).

The certificate endorses ISWICS as capable of protecting classified and sensitive voice and data to the Top Secret level.



"Achieving this high-level certification is a critical milestone for our division and the Huntsville, Alabama facility where the ISWICS is designed and manufactured, and we're proud to be able to provide this important capability to ensure the success of current and future missions conducted by the Army, Navy, Air Force or Marine Corps," said Mike Underwood, President of Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Systems Division.



The certification allows ISWICS to be used within the United States Government and for military applications requiring the highest levels of information security. NSA Type1 certification is awarded to products that pass a rigorous process of development, testing and verification to ensure compliance with the National Security Agency's stringent standards in safeguarding classified information.