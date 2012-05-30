Plexus Corp. gets helping hand to build new plant

Plexus Corp. will receive a helping hand from the Common Council of Neenah, U.S. to build a USD 50 million plant in the city.

The Council agreed unanimously on Tuesday to provide at least USD 1.4 million in incentives to the company.



“The incentives include $630,000 in reimbursements, $500,000 in existing streets and utilities, $235,000 in land and an unknown amount to buy and clean up a nearby salvage yard in the Town of Neenah,” the Post Crescent reports.



Earlier this month it was announced that Plexus would build 410,000-square-foot plant that would replace leased facilities in the area. The company said the project may add up to 350 jobs. Construction is expected to begin in July with completion set for winter 2013.



Source: Appleton Post Crescent