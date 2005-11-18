New appointments at Juki

Juki Automation Systems has added two new co-workers to its team.

On December 1st., Mr. Heinz Schlup will take over the function of Marketing Manager. Mr. Schlup has an university degree in engineering and a postgraduate diploma in management. He has several years of experience in different marketing positions within multinational companies. We are glad to welcome a specialist with multinational industrial experience in our team. His predecessor, Mr. Kunz, has taken up a new occupational challenge close to home. We would like to wish them both a very good start in their new fields of responsibility.Faced with an increasing number of new installations we have extended our Swiss service team. Since November 1st., Mr. Alain Meyer is our Deputy Service Manager. He is mainly responsible for the support of our distributors. Mr. Meyer has worked in the SMT business for over 10 years. He has gained wide experience in different companies and functions including service engineer, special applications specialist and production manager. Mr. Häner, the previous deputy service manager will now concentrate on the education of our service staff and will support the demo team.