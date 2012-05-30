Dr. Viktor Haefeli steps down as Ruag CEO

Dr. Viktor Haefeli is stepping down as CEO of Ruag Technology to pursue an independent business career.

The company said in a statement that Haefeli will step down at end of this month. Haefeli joined Ruag in 2000 and devoted himself to developing the Environment business unit, the company said.



Urs Kiener, CFO of Ruag, will take over as interim CEO. Reporting to him will be location managers Rolf Huber for Altdorf, Heinz Wüthrich for Emmen and Dieter Etzold for Oberpfaffenhofen.