No PCB required

The MLX90364 Triaxis is a high accuracy linear and angular position sensor, from Melexis, which eliminates need for inclusion of a printed circuit board (PCB) within sensing modules.

Highly integrated, rugged magnetic sensor has discrete protection components incorporated into IC package



This device is based on a dual mold package construction, which integrates a 12-bit resolution position sensing die together with the decoupling capacitors necessary to meet the strenuous electro-static discharge (ESD) and electromagnetic compliance (EMC) requirements of automotive environments. Once encapsulated, this dual mold package can be welded or soldered directly to a rugged connector or termination and further potted or over-molded. The dual mold package simply makes the need for a conventional PCB arrangement redundant. Dedicated ears allow greater accuracy levels to be realized when mounting.



The sensor device can be used in either linear or rotary position sensing applications. It features fully programmable transfer functionality, selectable analog and pulse width modulation (PWM) output modes, open/short diagnostics, on-board diagnostics, under-voltage detection and over-voltage protection. A SENT-SAE J2716 capable version is currently under development.



“The MLX90364 addresses the automotive industry’s demands for more electrical, mechanical and environmental robustness”, states Vincent Hiligsmann, Marketing Manager for Sensors at Melexis. “Combining the dual mold package with our latest generation of Triaxis position sensor ICs, means that the vulnerability often associated with use of PCBs when they are exposed to high temperatures or high levels of vibration can be avoided. By using fewer components and lowering the number of solder-joints by more than a factor of 3, the risk of failures is decreased greatly. No PCB mounting allied to contact-less sensing offers a solution that is fully optimized for long term reliable performance.” “Melexis is already shipping its No PCB solution to several automotive tier 1 suppliers across the globe and this announcement now makes it available to the entire market,” he concludes.



The MLX90364 is qualified according to the AEC-Q100 and Q200 automotive standards. It has passed extreme robustness validation tests, such as long exposures to ambient temperatures up to 170 ⁰C.