Nidec Electronics expands, creates two new subsidiaries

Nidec Electronics (Thailand) has established two new base plate manufacturing subsidiaries, SC WADO Component in Poipet, Cambodia and Nidec Precision in Malaysia.

SC WADO Component marks the Nidec Group's first manufacturing foothold in Cambodia.



The base plate, an important hard disk drive (HDD) component that houses a HDD spindle motor, is currently manufactured exclusively at Nidec Component Technology (Thailand) and SC WADO in Thailand, and Nidec Component Technology Suzhou Co., Ltd. in China. Aligned with these factories, the newly established subsidiaries will be dedicated to further developing the company's base plate business.



The total investment at the Cambodian plant is expected to cost JPY 3 billion (including Phase 3 construction). Approx 350 jobs will be created at the beginning , with the number expected to increase to 1,500 in January 2013, and to 5,000 in Phase 3.



The Malaysian plant will cost up to JPY 2 billion and is expecteds to create around 600 jobs at the beginning, inceasing to 1000 by Phase 3.