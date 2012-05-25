Northstar Electronics acquires Echotec Sonar

Northstar Electronics have completed the acquisition of Echotec Sonar, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The deal was first announced in early March and has now been completed.



“With Echotec now being the cornerstone entity of Northstar Electronics, the company plans to aggressively develop innovative, leading edge sonar systems needed by the defense, Homeland Security, commercial shipping, cruise ship and commercial fishing sectors. As well, Echotec will pursue contract opportunities to design, develop and build systems for particular projects in North America and internationally,” a statement by the company the said.