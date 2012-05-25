Catch the Wind: Sanmina SCI transfer a success

Optical Control Systems provider Catch the Wind has completed the transfer of OCS manufacturing to Sanmina-SCI.

The company said that all Q1 shipments were made by Sanmina-SCI, helping reduce the overall cost of sales.

"In the first quarter we completed several milestones," said Jo Major, Interim President and CEO of Catch the Wind, Inc. "All of our shipments for the quarter were manufactured by Sanmina. In addition, improvements in our manufacturing infrastructure allowed us to ship customer product within one week of order receipt, and be fully operational within one month. These operational improvements, coupled with ongoing reductions in our cost structure, position the Company for rapid revenue growth”.