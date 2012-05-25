Mentor and AT&S partner on ECP technology

Mentor Graphics and AT&S with Embedded Component Package (ECP) technology partnership to optimize PCB Design-Through-Manufacturing flow.

Mentor Graphics collaborates with AT&S (Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik) using the Embedded Component Package (ECP) process for Mentor Graphics PCB design-through-manufacturing flow.



AT&S’ advanced ECP technology for microelectronic component packaging leverages embedded bare die and discrete passives into the core of a PCB, reducing the package form factor by 30-50% for improved functionality and system performance.



Now, with the Mentor Expedition Enterprise flow, designers are able to implement AT&S’s advanced technology on their PCB cores up to 40% faster and with improved quality than with previous design tools. As a result, PCB designers using ECP technology will realize improved electrical performance, thermal management, miniaturization, cost efficiency and overall product quality, with significant time reduction.



“Our ECP technology addresses the complexities of today’s embedded systems and is currently being adopted by major silicon vendors in the mobile handset market,” said Mark Beesley, COO of Advanced Packaging, AT&S. “Mentor is the global leader in PCB design software so the integration of our ECP technology process with Mentor’s design-through-manufacturing flow provides an optimum solution for our mutual systems design customers.”



Mentor and AT&S have found dramatic time savings using Mentor Graphics PCB design tools with the ECP technology. A recent design project comprised a complex package module with two embedded flip-chip die and, on top of the substrate, a stacked die along with another flip-chip die. This would normally require ten working days to setup, design and output for manufacturing. However, using the Mentor-AT&S integrated technology, product development was achieved in just six days; this also enabled the inclusion of thermal vias using the Mentor FloTHERM tool for thermal analysis.



“Mentor is the first company to fully integrate the ECP technology within its design-through-manufacturing flow, making this solution accessible to our global customers,” stated Henry Potts, vice president of Mentor Graphics Systems Design Division. “Our mission is to provide advanced, seamless software tools and services to help our mutual customers develop innovative, profitable products in today’s competitive global economy – from PCB design through fabrication and assembly.”