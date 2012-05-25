© beisea / dreamstime.com

Cicor – Steady strategic course

The Cicor Group, with registered office in Boudry (Switzerland), is securing large-volume projects for its PCB Division with new customers in America, Asia and Europe.

The new orders underscore the operational efficiency of the PCB Division following the consolidation in its Swiss sites and streamlining of operational processes.



Cicor's PCB Division in Switzerland successfully completed its integration process and merger of its manufacturing capacities at the Boudry and Moudon (Cicorel SA) sites. The planned sale of the Photochemie property in Unterägeri will be concluded over the next two months.