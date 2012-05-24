Harriet Green to leave Premier Farnell

Premier Farnell has announced that Harriet Green, its Chief Executive since 2006, will be leaving to take up the role of Group Chief Executive of Thomas Cook Group.

Harriet will step down from the Board and her responsibilities as Chief Executive at the end of the company's annual general meeting on 12 June 2012 and will leave the company on 29 July 2012 after a hand over period.



Laurence Bain has been appointed Chief Executive with effect from 12 June 2012. Laurence joined the company in July 2002 and became a member of the Board in July 2003. He currently holds the position of Chief Operating Officer.