Amonix to layoff staff

Solar start-up Amonix is said to start layoffs next month. 76 workers across its offices in California will be let go, reports Dow Jones Venture.

Earlier this year Amonix, through its manufacturing service provider Flextronics, laid off about 200 of its 300 workers at their North Las Vegas solar equipment factory. The company said then that it made the move so it could modify the production equipment for a new product later this year.



Whether or not these workers were ever re-hired is not known. It is therefore unclear how many employees the company has in total.