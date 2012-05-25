Mouser and Taoglas sign global distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics, Inc., signed a new global partnership with Taoglas Antenna Solutions, an M2M antenna provider for external and embedded antenna solutions.

“We are very happy to have Taoglas as a supplier partner,” says Russell Rasor, Mouser Vice President of Advanced Technology. “With their focus on the latest antenna solutions, design engineers can be confident they are getting the newest antenna technology on the market. We are excited to have them on board and look forward to a beneficial partnership for both of our companies.”



“We are very delighted to be working with Mouser,” says Dermot O'Shea, Joint Managing Director of Taoglas. “As a leading international distributor that values the needs of design engineers and buyers as much as we do, Mouser’s commitment to providing the newest products along with their fast and easy ordering process makes them an ideal partner for Taoglas.”