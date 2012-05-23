PartnerTech acquires Aerodyn AB

PartnerTech has acquired Aerodyn AB, a company focused on contract manufacturing of heavy components for ship propulsion with propeller systems or water jets.

The company’s estimated yearly turnover is approximately 40 MSEK and it will be consolidated into the operating segment Machining from the second quarter 2012. Aerodyn employs some 20 people and is based in Karlskoga, Sweden.



”The aim of the transaction is to broaden our customer base within Machining as well as develop our offering within the Defense and maritime market area. Aerodyn’s deep expertise in advanced machining of large components is an excellent complement to our existing offer. The acquisition of Aerodyn means that PartnerTech can offer component weights from a few grams to several tonnes manufactured in accordance with high customer requirements in our units in Sweden and Poland ,” says Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO of PartnerTech.