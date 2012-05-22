CB Technology upgrades with Mydata equipment

Livingston-based CB Technology has made a major upgrade to its SMT capabilities by installing one of the latest Mydata MY100LX14 pick-and-place machines.

Finding that it needed more flexibility from its SMT facilities together with faster changeover times to allow more efficient handling of small batches, CB Technology carried out a survey of currently available pick-and-place machines and their suppliers.



Factors that particularly appealed to CB Technology were the high throughput of the Mydata machines – the MY100LX14 can handle up to 16'000 cph and is readily upgradeable to handle 24'000 cph – and the ease of use of the Agilis feeders, which make it simple to achieve the fast changeovers that are essential for the profitable handling of small batch sizes.



The MY100LX14 supplied to CB Technology has up to 176 feeder positions and is capable of placing components from tiny 01005s to complex QFPs and flip chips.