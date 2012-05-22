Viasystems and DDi pass hurdle toward acquisition

Viasystems Group and DDi Corp. have passed the next legislative hurdle toward a deal that would see Viasystems purchase DDi.

The companies announced late last week that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has expired without a request for additional information by the U.S. Department of Justice or the Federal Trade Commission.



The transaction still requires approval by DDi’s stockholders. Both companies now expect the transaction to close by May 31, 2012.