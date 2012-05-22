Indium opens manufacturing facility USA

Indium has acquired a new manufacturing facility in Rome, NY, USA. The plant is currently being outfitted to expand production capacities of Indium’s range of compounds, including indium-, gallium-, germanium-, and tin-based materials.

According to Claire Mikolajczak, Indium Corporation’s Director of Metals and Compounds, “This major expansion enables us to simultaneously enhance our process efficiencies, product quality, and product range. We will soon be able to deliver a very large share of the world’s demand for high quality compounds.”



Greg Evans, Indium Corporation President, added, “We have committed to our markets that we will raise the bar with regard to capacity, quality, and service. Our new facility addresses each of these issues and even allows us to partner with new customers on their challenging future requirements. We look forward to these new opportunities.”