Jabil to cut 350 jobs in Kwidzyn, Poland

The next round of mass redundancies in Jabil, Kwidzyn, Poland, have been confirmed. The cuts will affect 350 employees, most of whom have permanent contracts.

This is the second drastic staff reduction at the Polish plant. In March this year almost 600 employee contracts were not renewed. All of the contracts were for temporary workers according to the local media branch, Dziennik Baltycki.



“I regret to say that the reductions concern a lot of employees with many years of work experience,” said Grazyna Orkwiszewska, head of the Solidarity union. The Board did not comment on the decision.



Earlier last week, company management presented the unions with a list of people who have been released.



The union also continues to be in dispute with management and are fighting for higher wages and five-shift system of work for those remaining at the plant.