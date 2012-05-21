BB Electronics takes part in high-tech development project

TEGnology, a spin-off company of Dansk Varmekabel, has contacted BB Electronics to assist in developing a new assembly process for manufacturing advanced thermo electrical modules.

Thermo electrical power generation is based upon the principles where steady temperature differences can be converted directly to steady electrical power and is expected to play an increasing role in the global striving for energy saving and optimization.



An example is in cars where heat from the motor and combustion can be converted directly into electrical power, reducing energy consumption by at least 10 percent.



The project is paid for by different EU development institutions and funds, along with universities in Denmark and Germany also taking part in the development.