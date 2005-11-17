Electronics Production | November 17, 2005
DEK Micron Class range exceeds expectations
Following the introduction of the Micron Class product range, DEK has unveiled new sales figures indicating that the platform has dramatically surpassed initial growth expectations.
The recently launched product range, founded on Galaxy and Europa technologies, represented the largest percentage sales increase of any DEK platform during the months of July and August. Galaxy enjoyed an exceptionally solid performance, representing 16% of total sales for August, compared with 6% in July. Meanwhile, for the same period, the company confirmed that Europa sales grew from 1% to 7%.
“These figures are great news for DEK, proving that our new platform is being increasingly well received by our evolving customer base,” comments Head of Engineering at DEK, Martyn Buttle. “The Micron Class range represents a significant technological innovation, presenting DEK customers with an unrivalled capacity for speed and accuracy. This is primarily achieved by the inclusion of high accuracy mass imaging platforms Galaxy and Europa and through the associated benefits of the innovative Instinctiv™ user interface. For next generation SMT and semiconductor package assembly, the Micron Class range looks set to become the platform of choice.”
Necessitated by continual technological advance, the Micron Class range was launched to drive next generation SMT processes. Building on leading-edge technologies, the Galaxy and Europa machines provide manufacturers with new levels of speed and accuracy for applications at wafer, substrate and board level. In addition, the Micron Class platform also features DEK Instinctiv for enhanced productivity, extensive communication capabilities, and optimal traceability.
DEK's innovative machine user interface employs human factors techniques to display complex machine and process data in a simple format. Operators using Instinctiv are able to achieve consistently higher levels of productivity with less training, maximise uptime and optimise complex processes. These profound operational benefits are directly attributed to Instinctiv's advanced graphical techniques, innovative features such as TimeToGo real-time indication of consumables levels, and extensive on-board help and error recovery facilities.
Using internet-based VPN technology, Instinctiv is able to link to DEK's Interactiv™ portfolio of online support services. With Interactiv, machine operators can independently query DEK's knowledge servers based at technical centres around the world. Interactiv also supports voice communication to the DEK global helpdesk service, meaning that operators can directly access round the clock product and process support from their machine. As a consequence, the new Micron Class platform not only provides DEK customers with unprecedented levels of speed and accuracy, but with access to detailed, continually updated process and setup information at the touch of a button.
